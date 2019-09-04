OAKLAND, Calif. _ Jose Rojas had one of the best offensive seasons in Salt Lake Bees history, his production so effusive he led the Pacific Coast League in RBIs. But the Angels will not call up the multiposition infielder, who is not on the 40-man roster, from triple A during the final of the season, manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday.
Rojas, a 26-year-old from Anaheim, has always been a fringe prospect. Although he has been in the organization three years, Baseball America didn't consider him among the Angels' top 30 minor leaguers until after he hit .304 in double A and reached triple A in 2018.
Rojas burst onto the scene this season. He batted .293 with a .938 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and a club-record 107 RBIs in 126 games. He was second in the PCL with 39 doubles and was one of 15 players to hit 30 home runs or more. Such performances typically warrant promotions when rosters expand to 40 men in September.
"He kind of came out of nowhere," Ausmus said.
But the introduction of the MLB baseball at the triple-A level has made it hard for teams to evaluate their players in the high-altitude league this year. Home run rates escalated so precipitously _ there were 5,749 more home runs hit in triple A this year and only 3,652 last year _ that differentiating raw talent from fortune is tricky.
"Power numbers were off the charts," Ausmus said. "I've said it many times, for pitchers you can only judge strikeouts and walks because they're getting hit so hard it's unfair. Hitter is a little more difficult.
"The hitting coaches are evaluating the players less on statistics and more on what they're seeing. But it's tough to not get influenced by someone hitting 30 homers because you just go back to your frame of reference _ 30 homers is a lot in triple A. Or it used to be."
Had the Angels opted to clear a 40-man roster spot to add Rojas, they might have had a tough go of finding him enough playing time. They already have eight infielders on the active roster, and Tommy La Stella is expected to return from his leg injury sometime in the next week.
"Given all the considerations that go into adding someone to the roster, such as current roster construction, expected playing time and usage, and overall flexibility of the major league roster, we opted to not add any additional players to the 40 man roster at this time," general manager Billy Eppler said when reached by text message.
Rojas was selected out of Vanguard University in the 36th round of the 2016 draft. He will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, so the Angels must decide by November if they would like to add him to the 40-man roster or leave him exposed to another organization.
If the Angels decide on the latter, Rojas' high strikeout rate might deter other teams from taking a chance. He struck out 131 times and drew only 58 walks in 578 plate appearances.
Athletics prevail
Chants of "M-V-P" followed Angels star Mike Trout to the plate as he prepared for his first at-bat at Oakland Coliseum. He placated the fans in the sparse crowd instantly, smashing a home run 437 feet to left field on the first pitch he saw. His 44th home run pushed him into another tie for the major league lead and gave the Angels an early advantage over the Oakland Athletics.
The first-inning home run, however, didn't hold up. The Angels lost 7-5 after Seth Brown, who tripled home Oakland's first run, hit a go-ahead triple against reliever Noe Ramirez in the sixth inning.
Albert Pujols hit his 654th home run, in the fourth inning, cutting the Angels' deficit to 5-3. He is six shy of tying Willie Mays for fifth all time. Justin Upton went two for three with a walk and joined the long-ball barrage, his solo home run tying the score 5-5 in the sixth.
Jaime Barria gave up five runs in four innings. Three came on a third-inning home run by Matt Chapman that put the A's ahead 5-2.
The A's might not have had a chance to spoil the Angels' fortunes if four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop Andrelton Simmons had cleanly fielded a grounder by Robbie Grossman in the third. Simmons, positioned on the right side of second base, struggled to catch the ball and then overthrew it. The ball skittered toward the third base line. Simmons was charged with two errors that put runners at the corners for Chapman.
Short hops
The Angels added catcher Anthony Bemboom to the active roster. The only other player the Angels expect to add to the roster is Taylor Cole, who was optioned to Salt Lake on Aug. 27 and is not eligible to rejoin the team until 10 days have passed. ... Reliever Justin Anderson, who has been sidelined because of a shoulder injury since he last pitched Aug. 9, is expected to pitch in a simulated game Friday in Chicago.
