ANAHEIM, Calif. _ In the week since being knocked unconscious in a home plate collision in Houston, Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy has walked around sporting a shiner and spoken as though plagued by a cold.
He will address one issue Tuesday. He is scheduled to undergo a closed reduction surgery on his broken nose, an injury sustained when he tried to prevent the Astros' Jake Marisnick from scoring in a tied game July 7. Lucroy was also concussed on the hit, which sent him to a hospital.
Lucroy's recovery from the readjustment _ the surgery is a noninvasive procedure _ and the concussion could keep him out of the Angels' lineup for three weeks, manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday.
Lucroy, who was well enough after the gruesome injury to ride in a car to Louisiana and serve as an honorary pallbearer for the funeral of his former college coach Tony Robichaux, was more optimistic. He does not expect to be in a nose cast after the surgery for more than a week.
"Once (my nose) starts to get in place, if there's no bleeding or anything I should be able to start some activities," Lucroy said.
TROUT EXITS EARLY
Angels star Mike Trout was removed from Sunday's series finale against the Seattle Mariners before the start of the third inning because of right calf tightness and replaced in center field by Kole Calhoun. The Angels announced Trout as day to day.
Trout was hitless in one at-bat. He had reached base in 10 previous games. During that span, he batted .368 with a gaudy 1.532 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. In Saturday's 9-2 victory, he hit his eighth home run in seven games.
"He irritates me a little bit because eight home runs is about a season's worth for me," Ausmus joked. "And he does it in a week. I can't keep throwing accolades at this guy. He's the greatest competitor in the game."
BACK TO TEXAS
When the Angels make their final regular-season trip to Arlington, Texas, they will have to relive the memory of Tyler Skaggs' passing while playing a split doubleheader.
The Texas Rangers announced the July 1 game postponed because of Skaggs' death will be played Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. CDT, followed by the regularly scheduled game at 7 p.m.
