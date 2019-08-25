Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--A Spokane native and decorated NASA astronaut responded on Twitter Saturday to strongly deny allegations she committed identity theft by accessing her estranged wife's bank account while aboard the International Space Station.
The New York Times reported Friday that Anne McClain's spouse, Summer Worden, filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission accusing McClain of identity theft for improperly viewing the account. Soon after Worden filed her complaint, Worden's family reportedly filed a second complaint with NASA's Office of Inspector General.
"There's unequivocally no truth to these claims," McClain wrote Saturday. "We've been going through a painful, personal separation that's now unfortunately in the media. I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the IG process."
The couple's separation has reportedly involved a parenting dispute.
McClain went to court in 2018 seeking shared parenting rights and the sole right to designate the residence of Worden's son, who was born about a year before the two met, the Times reported. Later the same year, McClain reportedly accused Worden of assault. Those charges were dismissed.
Worden has not alleged that McClain moved or used the funds in the bank account she accessed, the Times reported. In sworn testimony to the inspector general, the Times reported that McClain did not deny that she accessed the account but told investigators she was acting with Worden's permission and was using a password she had previously used and was never told to stop using. She said she viewed the account to ensure her family's financial well-being in her absence.