Larry and Bonnie Kniveton of Quincy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13.
Bonnie Winkler and Larry and Kniveton were married Sept. 13, 1970, at First United Methodist Church in Kennewick.
The couple have lived in Auburn, Brewster and Pomeroy during their marriage before finally settling in Quincy.
They are the parents of a son, Kyle Kniveton of East Wenatchee, and a daughter, Lannette Melburn of Quincy.
They have five grandchildren.
He was a banker.
She was a teacher.
