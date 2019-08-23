Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--Avista customers could see an increase this winter in their natural gas and electric bills.
The Spokane-based utility has filed requests with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission for rate adjustments based on lower levels of customer usage in 2018 related to a warmer than normal winter.
If regulators approve the changes, a typical household using 918 kilowatt hours of electricity per month would see its monthly bills go from $81.59 to $82.16, an increase of 57 cents per month, or 0.7%.
For natural gas customers, a typical household using 63 therms per month would see its monthly bills go from $47.79 to $54.85, an increase of $7.06 per month, or 14.8%.
The new rates would be effective Nov. 1.
The proposed electric rate changes would lead to $16.1 million in additional revenue for Avista and an increase of $4.8 million in natural gas revenue.
Utility rates are adjusted each fall based on previous sales and aren't related to Avista's general rate case filed in April.