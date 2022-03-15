WENATCHEE — A recent annual survey of homelessness recorded nearly 400 people in Chelan and Douglas counties living in shelters and outdoors.
On Feb. 24, organizations from Douglas and Chelan counties conducted a Point in Time Count of the homeless population. The count is a requirement from the state and federal governments that determines how much funding is needed for homeless programs in the area.
The count breaks down the number of individuals who are sheltered verses unsheltered. Sheltered refers to individuals who stayed in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs or a hotel. Unsheltered refers to those who were living outdoors, in a vehicle or RV, in a tent or abandoned building.
The count found 398 individuals total: 275 sheltered and 123 unsheltered. Of the unsheltered, 70 were living outdoors or in a tent, 36 were living in a vehicle and 17 were living in an RV.
Of the individuals who were sheltered, 123 were in transitional housing, 12 were in a hotel and the rest were in emergency shelters:
Peoples Foundation (emergency cold-weather shelter): 15
Wenatchee Rescue Mission (two locations): 73
Gospel House: 26
Grace House (women and children): 20
YWCA (women and children): 4
SAGE (domestic violence survivors): 2
The numbers show some resources are going unused since a number of the shelters had empty beds the night of the count, said Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County’s housing program coordinator who oversaw the count.
“We need to get to the bottom of why because we're spending as a state and as a country a ton of money to get people off the streets and into shelters,” she said. “Is it the emergency shelters’ problem? Is there something at the emergency shelter that isn’t accommodating or welcoming? Or is it the human being that doesn't want to go? Or is it the human being that doesn't know that there's availability?”
For some people though, Sleiman said, a shelter is never going to be the right fit due to things like mental or behavior issues or having a household with children. And then there are people that just don’t want to go, she said.
This year’s numbers are up slightly from last year’s count, which totaled 345 people. However, outreach teams in 2021 mostly did a visual count of who they saw in parks and other areas rather than doing a face-to-face survey due to COVID-19.
The percentage of sheltered individuals went from 71% in 2021 to 31% in 2022. Despite the increase from 2021 to 2022, the count still tallied fewer individuals than in the 2018 or 2019 surveys, which recorded 474 and 412 individuals respectively.
“My hypothesis is that we would see more people homeless after the pandemic,” Sleiman said, adding that an influx of stimulus money and things like eviction moratoriums could have kept the homeless population below pre-pandemic numbers.
She added that the count isn’t 100% representative of the region’s homeless population. For example, those who spent a night in jail or hospital aren’t counted, nor were a number of people who are likely in remote areas of the two counties. Minors are also tricky to get an accurate count of.
“As a community, we have a far larger population of citizens who are housing insecure that are not captured in the numbers reported to the state as a result of the Point in Time Count,” Sleiman said.
Trends
This year, Sleiman said some new demographic questions were incorporated into the survey to provide a more expensive picture of the region’s homeless population.
She said the survey results disprove some of the common narrative about the area’s homeless population. For example, the majority of those surveyed were from within Chelan and Douglas counties and did not come here from other places in Washington or even out of state
Sleiman said that narrative could have originated from the fact that, across the state, including in Wenatchee, service providers are able to provide individuals with a bus ticket if they can prove they have someone to stay with somewhere else in order to prevent the person from becoming homeless.
“People are moving around the state — but they only do if they have proof (of a place to stay),” she said. “And we’re shipping out people, too.”
Sleiman added the survey also showed a significant portion of the homeless population is over 50. She shared an example of one 82-year-old cancer patient who the Wenatchee Rescue Mission had put up in a hotel.
Not every person in the count answered the demographic questions. At least 83 people reported having one or more disability: 42 reported a mental health disorder, 30 reported a physical disability, 17 reported a chronic condition and 4 reported a developmental disability.
Twenty-four individuals said they chronically use substances. Out of 152 who answered a question about how long they’d been homeless, 121 said they’ve been without permanent housing for a year or more.
About half of the 146 people who answered a question about whether they would stay at a shelter if there was room said yes, another 21% said maybe and 30% said no.
Sleiman said the fact that 71 people on the street said they’d stay in a shelter stuck out to her as did the reasons people listed for not wanting to go to a shelter, such as a dislike of being around other people (most shelters in the area are dormitory style), a desire to stay with a significant other and not wanting to give up their pets.
She hopes the issues that can be remedied will be taken into account as Wenatchee and East Wenatchee plan their low-barrier shelter and that the data as a whole can help better inform local policy makers.
“When we're looking at policymaking on how to remedy this situation, we need to know how many people need apartments or houses,” she said. “We have got to start building houses for these people or rehab centers or permanent supportive housing — just 123 people living on the street doesn't tell us how many permanent supportive housing structures or transitional housing structures we need.”