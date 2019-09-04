Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--PULLMAN -- Anthony Gordon's stuffed the stat sheet in his debut as Washington State's starting quarterback and is already reaping the benefits of his 420-yard, five-touchdown performance against New Mexico State.
On Tuesday, the Rose Bowl Game named Gordon its Pac-12 Player of the Week after the redshirt senior went 29-of-35, propelling the Cougars to a 48-7 lead before he was removed from the game in the third quarter of a 58-7 win over the Aggies at Martin Stadium.
Gordon was also recognized as one of eight Manning Stars of the Week for his performance, joining seven other QB candidates: LSU's Joe Burrow, Boise State's Hank Bachmeier, Ohio State's Justin Fields, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Eastern Michigan's Joe Glass III and Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders.
Fans are able to vote on the Star of the Week by visiting the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Facebook page and "liking" the picture of the QB who had the best performance.
The five touchdowns Gordon threw were tied for the most by a WSU quarterback making his first start, after Luke Falk had five against Oregon State in 2014. Gordon is tied for the national lead in touchdowns, while his completion percentage (82.9) is No. 1 in the Pac-12 Conference and fourth in the country.