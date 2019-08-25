Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--PULLMAN -- Anthony Gordon spent three years paying his dues and sharpening his skills at Washington State.
In an era when quarterbacks often aren't willing to wait their turn, patience paid off for the redshirt senior.
WSU coach Mike Leach confirmed Saturday afternoon what most already suspected: Gordon, the City College of San Francisco transfer who spent the past three seasons behind Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew, will get the starting nod when the Cougars host New Mexico State at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
Leach has refrained from naming his starting QB in the past. Last year the coach was tight-lipped when asked about the competition between Minshew, Gordon and Trey Tinsley, not giving many clues as to which of the three would be taking the first snaps of the season against Wyoming.
But the coach offered an early hint last Sunday that Gordon was his front-runner, telling reporters, "If we played today, we'd play (him)," while still leaving a sliver of a possibility he could change his mind over the course of week by adding, "but we've got some time, too."
Gordon took about two-thirds of the QB reps during WSU practice last week. Leach gave a decisive answer Saturday when asked if he planned to start Gordon against the Aggies.
"Yes," the coach replied.
Leach, on Anthony Gordon separating himself: "Well, some of it started in the spring I think. He had a really good spring, then he didn't break stride from spring til camp."
