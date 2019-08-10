BOURBONNAIS, Ill. _ Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller is looking forward to a healthy second season after battling a left shoulder injury for most of 2018.
So it was naturally concerning Saturday when he went down with a right foot or ankle injury during individual drills at the Bears' final public practice in Bourbonnais.
After a trainer tended to him, Miller walked to the locker room on his own and a short time later tweeted, "I'm good" with a thumbs-up emoji. He later deleted the tweet.
Bears coach Matt Nagy didn't have specifics on the injury immediately after practice. But he said he heard Miller rolled his foot.
"He'll be all right," Nagy said. "I hope so, at least. We'll see how tough he is."
Before Saturday's injury, Miller was having fun in front of 9,141 fans, the largest crowd to attend Bears training camp this year.
He caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky over cornerback Michael Joseph in one-on-one drills and then did a little dance in front of fans as the entire defense did up-downs.
Miller said in the offseason that he painfully dislocated his left shoulder five or six times during the 2018 season. He had surgery in January to repair it with the hope he could play unhindered this year.
"When you have reservations of your shoulder coming out, anybody would be hesitant to do what he needs to do," Nagy said. "He's in a good spot. We'll get him right here with his foot. Hopefully it's OK. My thing with him is mentally how is he handling digesting (the offense). Is he getting better there? And he's been doing that."
If Miller's foot injury isn't serious, the Bears could leave Bourbonnais after their final closed practice Sunday relatively healthy. Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch and backup cornerback Kevin Toliver were among the biggest names to sit out Saturday. Safety Deon Bush, who had an interception in Thursday's preseason loss to the Panthers, was out for a personal matter.
Tight end Trey Burton eased back into action, participating in individual drills after sitting out the previous four practices. Nagy said he is being cautious with Burton, who had offseason sports hernia surgery.
Burton said the missed practices were because of soreness, not a setback in his recovery. He said this injury is "no question" the most difficult of his career, noting a broken ankle in high school came during the offseason.
"It's tough because I'm not that type of guy that wants to sit out," Burton said. "I want to go. And so I'm having to be held back, and they're telling me, 'No you can't do this. You can't do that.' Which I understand, but I don't like it. I have to trust them and believe in them."
