CAPE CANAVERAL _ Sure it was corny. Sure they were watching a recording a half century after the fact. The man saying the historic words has been dead nearly seven years. No one cared.
"That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."
And people clapped.
On Saturday, at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, several dozen people attended a special celebration of the first landing on the moon 50 years ago. They paid for a buffet that included swag bags and commemorative pins and a piece of "the world's largest Moon Pie." And listened to "Clair de Lune" _ "Light of the Moon." Then they settled down to experience the sounds and images they probably had seen a thousand times, but not in this context.
They saw John Kennedy saying America needed to go to the moon and accomplish other things "not because they are easy, but because they are hard." They saw the launch. And animation of the long journey to the moon. And then a split-image of animation on the right, and on the left grainy film of a gray, pocked surface coming up fast. And Armstrong saying, "The Eagle has landed."
And legendary CBS anchor Walter Cronkite, rubbing his hands, and finding himself _ remarkably, considering his profession _ at a loss for words. He could blurt out only, "Oh, boy."
And then, that moment when, as the world's largest television audience had looked on, a remote camera strapped to the leg of the lunar lander showed a human in a bulky spacesuit work down the ladder.
"This has to be the proudest day of our lives," President Richard Nixon would say by phone from the Oval Office to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, standing on the moon.
"Because of what you have done," the president told them, "the heavens have become a part of Man's world."
Actually, seven hours had elapsed between the landing of the Eagle and the step on the moon. Mission Control and the astronauts first had to decide if everything that would get the lunar module back off the moon would work when needed.
Nixon's speechwriter had crafted an address the president would have had to make had the astronauts been stuck there. Nixon didn't need it. The ship would take off through the blackness of the moon's lifeless sky without incident. Three days later, the three astronauts would drop through a bright blue Earth sky and splash safely into a living ocean.
Earlier Saturday, at the Space Center proper, Mike Pence marked the anniversary. He had brought with him someone who, at least on this day, was more popular than even the Vice President of the United States: Aldrin, now 89. Also in attendance: relatives of Neil Armstrong, who died in 2012.
The vice president predicted this would be the only event of the 20th century that "stands a chance of being widely remembered in the 30th century." And he reiterated the Trump administration's push to put Americans back on the moon by 2024.
"Make no mistake about it: The moon was a choice," Pence said. "An American choice. And like every time the American people make up their mind, once that decision was made, American ingenuity, grit, and determination _ the achievement was inevitable."
Pence recalled being "a little boy" watching Armstrong's steps on TV in the basement of his Indiana home.
"They made an indelible mark. Not just on my imagination, but on the imagination of my generation and every generation to come," Pence said.
Back at the space complex, where visitors can see displays of the space program, from the early beginnings to space shuttle and beyond, most guests Saturday weren't old enough to have remembered the moment. Some were.
Ryan Chance, who works up the road at the University of Florida, is just 38, so neither he nor son Riley _ "I'm five and a half!" _ were there. They'd just watched the moon missing on the big IMAX screen, but "I don't think he realized that that really happened," Ryan said of his boy, who insisted, "Yes I did!" and declared the idea of people taking a rocket to the moon as only a kid can: "Cool."
Richard Hillery, a software engineer visiting with his wife and two adult children, recalled being 14 in Pensacola. He says he absolutely realized the importance.
"I definitely did and I still do," he said. "It's an incredible feat."
Few have a story as neat as Steve McDevitt, a United Airlines pilot from Port Orange, near Daytona Beach. He had watched the landing, in his living room near Boston, right on his 13th birthday. He pulled out his driver's license in case you didn't believe him.
Back then, he said, "We had a 21-inch classroom." For every launch, the teacher would roll in a big television so the kids could watch. Wife Erin, who grew up near Daytona Beach, had a better view, she had watched launches from her front yard.
Gene Scott, a pastor from Naples, makes no bones about his belief that a higher power protected the three astronauts. He'd grown up in Perry, a small town in timber country south of Tallahassee, and the family had gone to church that morning, and then gone again after the Eagle landed to pray for the safety of the astronauts.
That evening, even though it nearly was 11 p.m., friends called to say, "Are you watching it?" As if anyone wasn't. Gene, just 14, stayed up past 3 a.m.
"You feel like, in a very metaphysical way, that you were part of that, by lifting up thoughts and prayers," he said. "We did not know what was going to happen to those brave men. There was no '911.' We felt that they only help they had was divine."
