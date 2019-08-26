Parents need to know that "Disney Story Realms" presents classic Disney stories and characters in a digital storybook plus an interactive setting from the story that kids can explore. In the story, realms kids move around to see props, characters, and find a handful of minigames to play. With the free download, kids can visit the Beauty and the Beast realm, play games, and read the first chapter. The rest of the story and all additional content are available only through individual in-app purchases which are protected by a parent's gate.
There's an option to use a dyslexic support font, but there's no read-to-me option, so kids need to be fairly strong readers if they're going to read on their own. The default is that kids can unlock pages from the story by playing games in story realm though parents can choose to unlock the whole story through the parents' section. There, parents will also find an option to limit the amount of time kids can use the app.
Disney Story Realms doesn't work on older devices and needs a fair amount of free storage space. Check the app description and your device's available storage to see if this app is compatible with your device. Read the developer's privacy policy for details on how your (or your kids') information is collected, used, and shared and any choices you may have in the matter, and note that privacy policies and terms of service frequently change.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
Choose an available story to explore to get started in "Disney Story Realms." Tap Read to read the story, or Play to enter the realm. The read option presents a story for kids to read, on their own. After a few pages, kids are invited to play games to unlock more. The play option takes kids to a setting from the story full of props and characters. Kids move as the main character to see what's around. There are six minigames distributed around the realm for kids to find and play. Games include a word search, puzzles, dress up, painting, and finding hidden objects.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Beautiful graphics and jaunty music create magical and familiar worlds that, unfortunately, don't end up delivering on substance. With blockbuster stories like "Frozen" and "Toy Story," kids will likely be drawn to yet another Disney-branded product. And since "Disney Story Realms" does a great job of delivering the magic of Disney, some kids may be satisfied with the ability to wander around their favorite setting, see their favorite characters, and read their favorite stories. But there's disappointingly little to do in the app.
In the realms, kids simply wander around. Interactive elements are limited to the handful of minigames embedded in the realm. The games are typical for an app that wants to call itself educational but doesn't want to invest in creating something inspired or unique. The text in the stories will feel familiar to those who know the plot but isn't always clear enough for someone who isn't. And the in-app purchase model can feel sneaky because there are no actual prices, and it's not clear that pretty much all content is only available through purchase until you tap on what you want and run into a parent gate. Ultimately, "Disney Story Realms" is visually appealing and delivers on letting kids imagine they are their favorite characters, but more meaningful activities and a pricing model that's friendlier for kids would make it more worth your while.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 7 and older
Quality: 3 out of 5
Educational value: 2 out of 5
Ease of play: 3 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 1 out of 5
Sexy stuff: 1 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 4 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Price: Free to try (Free download includes first chapter of one story. More content via in-app purchases from $1.99-$3.99)
Release date: August 9, 2019
Category: Education
Size: 1000.00 MB
Publisher: Kuato Games (UK) Limited
Minimum software requirements: iOS 9.0 or later; Android 4.4 and up
