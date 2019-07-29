Parents need to know that "FaceApp" is a photo app that lets users snap a selfie and manipulate it with a few key filters. There are only a few choices: You can make yourself older or younger, swap your gender, or add a smile. In addition to letting you take a photo, the app lets you select photos from any other app on your device for which you've enabled the camera.
"FaceApp" caught some negative media attention in spring 2017 when another filter, called "Hot" and then "Spark," was introduced, intending to alter images to make them more attractive; users posted images online showing that this feature lightened dark skin and altered facial features to make them look more European. This feature has since been removed and isn't available at the time of this writing.
In 2019 it's also received a lot of attention around privacy concerns, including questions about uploading your picture to process off of your device, overriding your phone's permissions, and sharing data with third parties. Though there are valid privacy concerns when uploading photos to apps like this one, many privacy experts feel the concerns around this app's privacy aren't substantially different from other apps like it.
Read the developer's privacy policy for details on how your (or your kids') information is collected, used, and shared, and any choices you may have in the matter, and note that privacy policies and terms of service frequently change.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
"FaceApp: AI Face Editor" is a photo app that lets you manipulate images with a series of filters. You can either snap a selfie or select a picture from your camera roll or from another social media app like Instagram, "Face Swap Live," Twitter, or "WhatsApp." You can then apply a filter that adds a smile, makes you look older or younger, or makes you look more masculine or more feminine. You can then share one image or a collage of images by saving it to your device or sharing it on social media. The free version of the app features ads at the bottom of the screen; the paid version removes ads and allows you remove the FaceApp logo from your exported images.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Your first spin through the features is pretty fun, but the appeal may be short-lived. It's weirdly absorbing to snap a selfie and see it alongside more masculine and more feminine versions of your face. The smile filter is pretty neat, too: While some other apps' filters twist and contort your face into clearly impossible shapes, FaceApp: Neural Face Transformations creates remarkable, realistic images.
However, that's really all there is to it. Fans of Snapchat and other photo apps may be surprised to see that there are really only a handful of features, and the paid version doesn't offer more options _ it just removes the ads. Overall, this is an amusing app to try once or twice, but look elsewhere for more features and more interesting ways to share.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 14 and older
Quality: 3 out of 5
Educational value: 0 out of 5
Ease of play: 3 out of 5
Violence: 0 out of 5
Sex: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 4 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Price: Free ($3.99 for Pro version)
Release date: May 4, 2017
Category: Photo and Video
Size: 35.70 MB
Publisher: Wireless Lab OOO
Minimum software requirements: iOS 8.0 or later; Android 4.4 and up
___
Common Sense Media is an independent nonprofit organization offering unbiased ratings and trusted advice to help families make smart media and technology choices. Check out our ratings and recommendations at www.commonsense.org.
___
(c)2019 Common Sense Media
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO MOMS
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):