Parents need to know that "Fun Race 3D" is a multiplayer action game for iOS and Android devices. The point of the game is to beat your opponent to the finish line while navigating a complex obstacle course. The app doesn't offer any objectionable content within its gameplay, but some of the ads shown in between rounds show shooting and blood. In general, players will see a lot of ads, including along the bottom of the screen, but they won't see much of an explanation about how to play, or what goals they're working toward, which can be confusing.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
In "Fun Race 3D," players shimmy down ropes, cling to walls, and try to make it past moving objects in a race against another player. Giant boxing gloves will sometimes shoot out from walls, windmill-like structures will swing around, and cylinders will erupt from the ground. Players need to figure out how to run by these obstacles without getting hit. If they do make contact, they'll be knocked off course, and will have to try that portion of the course again repeatedly until they pass it or the other player finishes the round. Periodic bonus rounds let players collect coins as they run different courses.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
While the gameplay of this action app provides what its name promises, the lack of info about your objectives and constant ads trip it up before it can get a full head of steam. "Fun Race 3D" does include a lot of entertaining courses and often feature impressive three-dimensional graphics. Players try to avoid obstacles to finish a short course. The rounds get more challenging as you progress with more obstacles and hazards scattered around. If you're hit by an object, you're forced to re-do the portion that you were trying to get past as long as your opponent hasn't reached the finish line.
The challenges are cleverly designed _ it often looks like you can just barrel ahead, but in reality, players will need to be patient and work out a strategy to make it past most of the items in their way. Since you only re-try sections that you've been knocked down in instead of starting from the beginning, courses tend not to take too long to complete. Unfortunately, though, instead of being able to then immediately move to a more difficult course, players are taken to an ad after every round.
Since the rounds are fairly short, that feels particularly jarring, making progress in "Fun Race 3D" feel like it will take forever. Then again, gamers may actually not be sure what sort of progress they're aiming for. Aside from very brief instructions on how to run, there really isn't a sense of what you're expected to do other than win, so it's unclear how many levels exist, what the coins that are occasionally earned are for _ or what the ultimate goal in the game is, other than first place. It's unfortunate, because while the courses are fun, the lack of info and the constant ads makes this game feel more like a slow crawl than a race.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 6 and older
Quality: 3 out of 5
Ease of play: 2 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 0 out of 5
Sexy stuff: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 3 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Pricing structure: Free
Release date: July 19, 2019
Category: Action games
Size: 190.00 MB
Publisher: Good Job Games
Minimum software requirements: Requires Android 5.0 and up or iOS 9.0 or later
