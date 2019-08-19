Parents need to know that "My Child Lebensborn" is a role-playing game that presents the sometimes difficult moments of an adopted kid born to a German father and Norwegian mother, growing up in post-WWII Norway. The story covers some difficult subjects including war, conflict, bullying, and hatred towards others. It was inspired by experiences of real Lebensborn kids, who were born to German fathers and, often, mothers in German-occupied countries. Once the war was over, these kids were often rejected by their country because of their half-German parentage.
As the adoptive parent, kids are in charge of working and providing for their child, Klaus or Karin (kids can choose to make their child a boy or a girl). Kids also make decisions about how to talk to Klaus/Karin about their biological parents, how to handle instances of bullying and harassment, and how far to investigate Klaus/Karin's family of origin. The story is long, and it could take hours to get through it completely. There's potential for some touching or disturbing moments in the narrative; parents should be available for discussion if needed.
Kids can play in English, Norwegian, German, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, or Spanish. Read the developer's privacy policy for details on how your (or your kids') information is collected, used, and shared and any choices you may have in the matter, and note that privacy policies and terms of service frequently change.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
In "My Child Lebensborn," kids choose to play with Klaus or Karin and thus start their journey through one year as the adoptive parent of a six-year-old in post-WWII Norway. With each day, tap the screen to advance Klaus/Karin's dialogue and choose from two or three options of what to say in response. Throughout the narrative, players are also in charge of feeding, bathing, earning money, sending Klaus/Karin to school, looking into Klaus/Karin's biological heritage, and spending quality time with Klaus/Karin. Each choice kids make affects how the story continues. A journal provides additional information and historical context.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
This powerful story introduces complex themes in an accessible game format. By stepping into the shoes of an adult trying to care for little Klaus/Karin kids get a real sense of the struggles and difficulties people in similar situations faced. It's heartbreaking to see the delightfully eager Klaus/Karin turn sullen after being bullied at school by schoolmates and teachers. Klaus/Karin has no idea why the others are picking on them, and kids decide how much and how kindly to let Klaus/Karin know about her biological past.
As a game, "My Child Lebensborn" is a bit simplistic. The dialogue choices aren't always great, and it's not always clear how your choices influence how the story goes. Despite that, the play feels relatively smooth and well-integrated with the narrative. This story of people being punished by society for things beyond their control is timeless, and "My Child Lebensborn" could be a nice starting point for an in-depth discussion in your family.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 12 and older
Quality: 4 out of 5
Educational value: 4 out of 5
Ease of play: 4 out of 5
Violence: 3 out of 5
Sex: 0 out of 5
Language: 1 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 0 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Price: $1.99
Pricing structure: Paid
Release date: March 13, 2019
Category: Role-playing games
Size: 454.30 MB
Publisher: Sarepta Studio AS
Minimum software requirements: iOS 8.0 or later; Android 4.4 and up
