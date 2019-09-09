Parents need to know that "Puzzle Fuzzle" is a puzzle game for iOS and Android devices. Using your touch screen, you have to pull apart simple pictures of different items to create a third item. It has no objectionable content, but it does have a lot of ads. Video ads occasionally run between rounds, while static picture ads run along the bottom of the screen at all times and moving picture ads appear on the page before you start a puzzle. Players can also purchase an ad-free option for $2.99. Read the developer's privacy policy for details on how your (or your kids') information is collected, used, and shared, and any choices you may have in the matter, and note that privacy policies and terms of service frequently change.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
In "Puzzle Fuzzle," you use the touch screen to pull items apart and use parts to form new objects of the game's choosing. But there's no story driving all of this destruction and construction, just the desire to complete a puzzle and move on to the next one. There are more than 100 puzzles to work through, without a time limit or additional pressure to solve each stage.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Though simple and often rather easy, this artsy puzzle game is also so clever that you may not mind that it's not as challenging as it could be. In "Puzzle Fuzzle," you use the touch screen to pull apart pictures of two items so you can combine their parts into a third item. For instance, when asked to make the moon, you combine the round part of a balloon and the holes from a piece of Swiss cheese. For a donut with chocolate frosting, you take the rubber part of an inner tube and combine it with some guy's beard that you turn upside down. Of course, being told what to build does make this easier than if you had to figure out the objective as well, but this still ends up being clever and challenging even without that added step.
It's so clever, you may not mind that this it's pretty aggressive when it comes to advertising. Not only is there a static ad constantly along the bottom of the screen, and another on the page before you start a puzzle, but it also runs video ads between rounds sometimes. In fact, the only bummer is that it can be too easy. You're usually only combining two elements, one from each item, and only have to pick from two initial images. On the off chance you can't figure it out, you can ask for hints. Though, surprise, surprise, this requires you to watch a video ad. Then again, part of the fun seems to be that it's low impact, and more like stress relief than a proper brain teaser. Which is why "Puzzle Fuzzle" may not improve your visual or artistic skills, but it will entertain you with its use of shapes and colors.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 8 and older
Quality: 4 out of 5
Ease of play: 5 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 0 out of 5
Sexy stuff: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 3 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPad, Android
Price: free with ads and microtransactions
Release date: August 21, 2019
Category: Puzzle games
Size: 191.90 MB
Publisher: Lion Studios
Minimum software requirements: Requires iOS 8.0 or later; Android 4.1 and up
