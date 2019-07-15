Parents need to know that "Teppen" is a free-to-play collectible card game available for download on iOS and Android mobile devices. Players build decks of virtual cards and battle in story-based missions as well as player versus player matches. Matches are presented to players as fights, but there's very little onscreen violence actually shown. Instead, damage is shown via special effects and onscreen prompts, with defeated cards shattering and disappearing from the field. There's a heavy focus on collecting the virtual cards, which doesn't just include rare, more power cards, but also variant "Golden" and "Secret" cards that run parallel to the main set. This focus on collectability, as well as the wide variety of card abilities, pushes players to spend more actual money in the in-game shop to expand their card libraries.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
"Teppen" is a free-to-play virtual card game in which players take on the role of heroes and villains from across the breadth of the Capcom Universe. Driven by desire and manipulated by a mysterious outside force, each of these characters finds themselves on a quest to discover a personal truth. While each may walk their own road, all paths lead to The Land of Illusion, a realm in which even the powers of the divine are not absolute. You'll choose your character, build your deck, and battle against others in the ultimate collectible card game. Players will face off in epic dream matches, pitting the fighting spirit of "Street Fighter's" Ryu against the raw power of "Monster Hunter's" Rathalos, or deadly seduction of "Darkstalker's" succubus Morrigan against the cruel brutality of "Resident Evil's" Albert Wesker. If you can defeat all comers, you'll prove yourself a legend worthy of the secrets The Land of Illusions holds.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
From start to finish, "Teppen" is a high caliber, finely tuned, and polished experience that's not only a love letter to Capcom fans, but also reinvigorates the collectible card game genre for a whole new audience. It might not be a perfect game, but it's about as close as it can be, and with that free-to-play price that makes it impossible not to at least take for a spin.
At first glance, "Teppen" seems deceptively simple. The gameplay mechanics are easy to pick up, with players building up energy over time which are then used to play cards dealt to their hand. Just about everything is built around a timer and knowing when to play a card is just as important as know which card to play. As easy as the game is to learn, the difficulty comes in analyzing the 200+ cards available in the base set and coming up with a custom strategy to build a deck around. While the base decks earned in the game's Story mode are good enough to get through some single-player encounters, taking the fight online against other players takes a lot of extra work. This also highlights the game's biggest flaw, as some players will shell out cash to pick up a healthy collection of cards, leaving more frugal players potentially outmatched in a pay-to-win scenario. Still, "Teppen" is a fantastically fun game with a lot of nuance and a lot to offer to both Capcom fans and fans of collectible cards games in general.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 11 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Ease of play: 3 out of 5
Violence: 1 out of 5
Sex: 1 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 4 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Release date: July 4, 2019
Category: Card games
Size: 723.50 MB
Publisher: Gung Ho
Minimum software requirements: Requires iOS 10.0 or higher; Android 6.0 and up
Common Sense Media is an independent nonprofit organization offering unbiased ratings and trusted advice to help families make smart media and technology choices.
