July 25-- Jul. 25--In a split decision, appellate judges have reversed the child rape conviction against a Spokane Valley man and ordered a new trial on two other counts of child molestation.
The Division III Court of Appeals announced its decision Tuesday regarding the 2017 convictions of Troy L. Steenhard, 49, who is also known as Troy L. Bloor. The majority found problems with the underlying testimony used in the case.
A jury convicted Steenhard of first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree child molestation stemming from his work babysitting twin 5-year-old girls who were not related to him. After a jury convicted Steenhard, the late Spokane County Superior Court Judge James Triplet sentenced Steenhard to 23 years-to-life in prison.
The crimes were alleged to have occurred in April and May 2016. The girls reported the alleged abuse to their mother, who then called the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. The case was built largely on the testimony of the two young girls, who were not identified by their real names in the appellate court ruling.
"Troy Steenhard appeals convictions for child rape and child molestation primarily on the grounds that insufficient evidence supported the conviction of rape" and a "jury instruction tainted the convictions for molestation," Judge George Fearing wrote in the opinion. "We agree and reverse all three convictions."
Judge Laurel Siddoway concurred in Fearing's opinion. The third judge, Rebecca Pennell, dissented from the other two judges, but only in part.
"I agree with the majority that the State's evidence was insufficient to prove the crime of first-degree rape of a child, as set forth in the court's jury instructions," Pennell wrote. "In the end, the testimony at issue in this case did not deprive Mr. Steenhard of his right to a fair trail. I would affirm Mr. Steenhard's two convictions for first-degree child molestation."
According to court records, the girls' mother took them to Steenhard, who agreed to babysit them after the girls' grandmother died. Both girls were born in 2011. At the time Steenhard was also caring for a 10-year-old child and had asked all the children to refer to him as "Uncle Troy."
Soon after working out the babysitting arrangement, the girls started asking their mother not to leave them alone with Steenhard. One girl reported: "Troy is a bad man. He touched our privates," according to court records.
The mother reported the case to investigators, who then arranged to have the girls interviewed. The girls also were subjected to a physical exam, which found no indications of injuries consistent with rape. Prosecutors charged Steenhard with rape and molestation and the case proceeded to trial.
After it was completed, the "jury told the trial court that the instruction defining 'sexual intercourse' did not fit any testimony presented during trial," Fearing wrote. "The jury's question bolsters our conclusion."
As a result, the judges this week reversed the rape conviction against Steenhard and sent the case back for a new trial on the molestation allegations.