WENATCHEE — Due to record high temperatures expected throughout the Wenatchee Valley this week, the AppleSox announced Sunday that they are pushing start times for all five homes games this week to 7:35 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to hover in the triple-digits for the next week, and on Tuesday it could reach 115 degrees in the early evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The team also announced that they will offer free water refills for fans who purchase an AppleSox souvenir cup and $1 soda refills for the three game set against the Portland Pickles.
Tuesday’s series-opener against the Portland Pickles is a $2 Off Tuesday. Tickets, hot dogs, hamburgers and Coors Light are all $2 off and AppleSox merchandise is 10% off at the Team Shop.
Saturday against the Highline Bears is fireworks night. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on Safer Seating and arrive early to avoid lines entering the ballpark that evening.
Tickets for all remaining games are now on sale at applesox.com/tickets at full capacity. Sections A and B will still have one seat in between different seating groups but all other seating is 100-percent open for all remaining AppleSox games.
Salinas named WCL pitcher of the week
AppleSox right-hander Hunter Salinas was named the West Coast League Pitcher of the Week Monday. He's the first AppleSox player to earn the honor this summer.
Salinas, an incoming sophomore at Colorado State-Pueblo, pitched once last week but dazzled in his only outing. He fired six shutout innings and struck out four in a 4-3 win over the Cowlitz Black Bears on June 24. Salinas allowed just three baserunners on one hit, one walk and an error.
Salinas leads the AppleSox in strikeouts with 15 in 15.1 innings and leads the WCL with a 0.59 ERA through four games. His effort against Cowlitz helped secure a series victory in the rubber match against the Black Bears.