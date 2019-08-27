Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--MOSES LAKE -- The search for Moses Lake's new top executive is on.
The city council will be taking applications until Oct. 6, and hopes to have someone to fill the role of city manager by the end of the year.
Police Chief Kevin Fuhr was temporarily saddled with that position when the previous city manager, John Williams, resigned amid scandal in June. Moses Lake Police Department Cpt. Dave Sands has taken on the role of interim police chief while Fuhr handles additional duties at city hall.
The city council recently chose to contract with Prothman, an Issaquah-based consulting firm that specializes in recruiting for executive municipal positions. The city paid Prothman over $20,000 less than four years ago for recruiting Williams from his previous role as city manager for Battle Ground, a small city in Clark County.
Contracting costs for the ongoing search would be similar to what was paid in 2015, and owner Greg Prothman said at a recent council meeting that the process would take around three months from start to finish.
At a meeting of the Grant County Commissioners Monday morning, Fuhr said he was also reaching out to potential candidates in order to widen the pool of prospects and speaking with as many as possible. The council needs to find the right person for the job, Fuhr said, because otherwise, "life is too short."
Fuhr later said that he was joking when he suggested he might leave if the new city manager wasn't a suitable replacement.
"I'm not going anywhere -- I love Moses Lake," Fuhr said. "I was just making a joke that we need the right person in place so that we don't have any issues that would drive people away."
Fuhr did say that the council needs to select a candidate who will set a good example for city staff and be a capable leader.
"Part of that is that we've got to find the person for the job," Fuhr said. "Someone who's personable, who's good with the employees, who's a good leader, sets a good example and can provide good direction and hold people accountable.
