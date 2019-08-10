Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--Owen Field doubled and homered Friday as Coeur d'Alene avoided elimination at the Little League World Series Northwest regional with 14-9 win over Bothell, Washington, in San Bernardino, California.
Field finished 2 for 2 with three runs and three runs batted in.
Lars Bazler, Kyle Johnson, Tyler Voorhees and Owen Mangini added two hits apiece for CdA. Leadoff hitter Jayson Ross scored three runs.
Voorhees, the winning pitcher, struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.
CdA took an 8-3 lead with a seven-run second inning. Bothell cut CdA's lead to 11-9 with a five-run fifth, but CdA added three insurance runs in the sixth.
CdA will meet Salem, Oregon, at noon Saturday for a berth in the Little League World Series, which starts Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Babe Ruth WS
Pitchers Nate Fitzpatrick and Tucker Stocum delivered with their arms and their bats as Garco of Spokane weathered a seventh-inning rally by Southeast and escaped with a 3-2 victory at Billy Bullens Field in its first pool game of 13U Babe Ruth Baseball World Series in Westfield, Massachusetts.
The Pacific Northwest champion took a 3-0 lead into the top of the last inning on Fitzpatrick's six shutout innings. But Southeast had runners on first and second following a double and a walk when Stocum came in. He gave up a run on an infield out and another on a single before ending the game on a fly ball to center fielder Henry Sandberg with the tying run on second.
Sandberg tripled in Xavier Hattenburg, who had singled, with Spokane's first run in the second. Sandberg was thrown out at home trying to stretch the hit.
Garco scored twice more in the fourth on singles by Fitzpatrick, who drove in Sandberg, and Stocum, who scored Tanner Smith. Sandberg had walked and Smith singled.
Spokane faces Middle Atlantic in its second pool game Saturday at 10 a.m. Middle Atlantic lost 14-1 to Pacific Southwest in its first pool game.