Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--Gavin Price scored on Cameron Van Kempen's single to cap a sixth-inning rally as Sprague Little League (Salem) defeated Coeur d'Alene 5-4 on Saturday in the Little League World Series Northwest regional championship in San Bernardino, California.
Coeur d'Alene, which was trying to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the second straight year, took a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning on Tyler Voorhees' fielder's choice to score Lars Bazler.
Sprague LL, the Oregon representative, tied the game in the top of the sixth when Andrew Mhoon stole home following a CdA out. The home-plate umpire determined Coeur d'Alene never called time after a groundout to first, keeping the play alive for Mhoon to score.
Sprague plated the go-ahead run three hitters later when Van Kempen's grounder hit off the mitt of CdA pitcher Zachary Bell and bounced to Bazler at second. Bazler was unable to get the out at first, allowing Price to score.
Bazler went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored for Coeur d'Alene, while Voorhees and Bell had RBIs.
The Little League World Series begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 25.
Babe Ruth World Series
Centre County, Pennsylvania, topped Garco of Spokane 12-10 in pool play at the 13U Babe Ruth Baseball World Series in Westfield, Massachusetts.
Emerson Fleck finished with five RBIs for Spokane, while Tucker Stocum pitched four shutout innings in relief after Centre County took a 5-0 lead in the first inning.
Spokane takes on Pacific Southwest representative Hawaii Kai, Hawaii, on Sunday.