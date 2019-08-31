Aug. 31-- Aug. 31--Morgan Weaver scored twice in the first 12 minutes and No. 23 Washington State soccer routed Montana 6-0 in nonconference play Friday night at the Lower Soccer Field in Pullman.
Makamae Gomera-Stevens assisted on both of Weaver's goals, while goalkeepers Ella Dederick and Rachel Johnson combined on the shutout.
Hanna Goff, MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, Averie Collins and Katie Jones also scored for the Cougars (2-0). WSU finished with 13 shots on goal to Montana's one. The Cougars also earned eight corner kicks and held the Grizzlies (0-1-2) to three.
WSU hosts James Madison at 1 p.m. Sunday.
College volleyball
(22) Washington State 3, James Madison 0: Jocelyn Urias had 10 kills and Ashley Brown doled out 27 assists as the Cougars swept the host Dukes 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 in the first game of the James Madison University Invitational in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova added eight kills each for the Cougars (1-0), while Alexis Dirige led the team with 14 digs.
WSU hit .301 with 43 kills and 15 errors. The Dukes (0-1) hit just .109 with 24 kills and 14 errors.
The Cougars face Iowa on Saturday at 7 a.m. in the second game of the event.