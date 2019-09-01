Sept. 01-- Sep. 1--HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Pia Timmer notched 16 kills and eight digs, and Washington State beat Stony Brook 25-12, 25-15, 25-21 Saturday at the season-opening James Madison Invitational.
Alexis Dirige added 19 digs and Ashley Brown had 17 assists for the 22nd-ranked Cougars, who swept the Seawolves (0-3) for the second straight season.
Kardasia Hitchcock led Stony Brook with 10 digs.
Earlier in the day, Meghan Buzzerio and Griere Hughes totaled 12 kills each, Gabrielle Orr produced 32 assists, and Iowa defeated WSU 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.
Brown tallied 26 assists and Dirige finished with 19 digs for the Cougars. Jocelyn Urias had eight kills.
Iowa earned its first win over Washington State and won the Invitational with a 3-0 record.
WSU finished 2-1 at the Invitational after an opening win over host James Madison on Friday.
The Cougars return to action at the Portland Tournament Friday and Saturday against Utah State, Portland and Idaho.