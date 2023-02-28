FILE PHOTO: Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Antakya, Turkey

FILE PHOTO: A man walks by a collapsed building and rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo/File Photo

 CLODAGH KILCOYNE

By Timour Azhari

CILVEGOZU, Turkey (Reuters) - Around 40,000 Syrians who had fled areas affected by the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake have returned from Turkey to rebel-held northwestern Syria in the two weeks since Turkey eased restrictions on their movements, a Turkish official and a Syrian rebel official said.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?