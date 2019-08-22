LOS ANGELES _ Police have arrested a suspect in Monday's fatal stabbing of a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator, authorities said.
Lt. Jon Radus confirmed the arrest Thursday morning and said officials would reveal additional details at an afternoon news conference. The suspect is accused of stabbing Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, multiple times inside his car, which was parked in a campus lot.
The slaying appears to have been a targeted attack, police said. During their investigation, authorities found an "incendiary device" and a backpack under the victim's car that contained zip ties and disguises, which they said indicated Chan was targeted.
The assailant was last seen Monday running from the parking lot toward a nearby Marriott Hotel. He was described as in his mid-20s and wearing all black.
___
(c)2019 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTOS (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): CMP-CALIF-STABBING