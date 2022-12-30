I suspect most folks view asthma as an inconvenient and treatable condition, but the reality is that it can have devastating health consequences.
That fact was driven home this week when 38-year-old Cameron Garcia of Wenatchee, a husband and father of four young children, suffered an asthma attack the day after Christmas that triggered a heart attack.
Garcia, according to his mother Michelle Rae, is intubated in the intensive care unit at Central Washington Hospital. Rae is a nurse who previously worked at Confluence and who now works in Temecula, Calif. near San Diego.
Rae said her son was struggling with breathing and asked his wife Marie to call for an ambulance. When emergency crews from the fire department and Ballard Ambulance arrived, he went into cardiac arrest and paramedics worked to get his heart restarted on the way to the emergency room. They didn’t get a pulse until he was at the hospital, Rae said.
“We don’t know the extent of the damage,” said Rae. They are holding out hope that he’ll be able to make a full recovery. Cameron and Marie Garcia have two-year-old twins, as well as a six-year-old and 10-year-old at home, Rae told me.
Rae said her son is a driven young man who works in construction. “If you say he can’t do something, he’ll prove you wrong,” Rae said of her son.
The family remains hopeful for a full recovery given his youth and general good health.
Rae is organizing a candlelight vigil for her son on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Central Washington Hospital cafeteria. The plan is to walk to a spot outside his room.
She has also launched a gofundme site to raise funds to support the family. Cameron is off work during the winter months and Marie is a registered nurse in an assisted care facility locally.
To support his family, access gofundme.com and search for Michelle Rae Rae. That will take you to a link for the page supporting Cameron, Marie and the family.
This crisis is a reminder of how fragile life can be and the devastating financial consequences for families.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.
