Cascadia Field Guide cover

Cover of Cascadia Field Guide

Derek Sheffield, a poet, naturalist and Wenatchee Valley College professor, was kind enough to give me a copy of a remarkable new book he helped edit and write, Cascadia Field Guide, and I have been unable to put it down or stop thinking about it.

Derek Sheffield.jpg

Derek Sheffield

Cascadia Field Guide is changing the superficial way I have tended to think about the natural environment we share with so many other beings. It’s a blend of art and science that evokes a deeper understanding and appreciation of the interconnectedness of life. On April 20th, in celebration of Earth Day and Poetry Month, there will be a launch party for the book at Wenatchee Valley College in the Grove Recital Hall from 1 to 2 p.m.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods

Publisher emeritus, The Wenatchee World


