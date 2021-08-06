Recently, the Wenatchee Valley Business World magazine honored 30 young leaders who are under 35 years of age and who have demonstrated excellent leadership skills, as well as their commitment to making our valley and region a better place to live.
It has been my pleasure to introduce each of the individuals at an award ceremony. For the 2021 class of 30 Under 35 honorees, we gathered at the Wenatchee Convention Center for a celebration.
What I love about the 30 Under 35 program is that it shows us the potential of people, who otherwise would be flying under the radar. You should pay attention to these names. You’ll be hearing a lot about them in years to come:
Vernon Nelson Jr., Eastmont High School teacher and president of the Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association; Sylvia Sanchez, a legal clerk for the Hankins Law Firm and former victim witness coordinator at the Chelan County Prosecutor’s office; Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County's housing program coordinator and an East Wenatchee City Council member; Payne Brannon, a project manager at Chelan County PUD who earned the utility’s Above and Beyond Award.
Armando Davila, the executive director of the Together for Youth nonprofit and board member at the Orondo School District; Luke Davies, the administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District and a health professional with global experience; Stephannie Torres, the owner of Ever After Studios and Apple Blossom volunteer; Henry Hernandez, the owner of Quincy Financial Services and the Quincy Partnership for Youth president.
Marshall ‘Cy’ Whitener, owner of Whitener Dental Clinic and U.S. Army veteran; Jennefer Sanchez Botello, the nurse at Wenatchee High School who has taken the lead in helping students and staff stay safe during the pandemic; Rachael Goldie, executive administrator at the Chelan Valley Housing Trust; Meaghan Greydanus, tax director at Homchick, Smith and Assoc., who is board secretary for Pybus Public Market and its charitable foundation.
Alisa Franklin, registered investment associate at Stifel Financial, Cashmere Rotarian and CASA volunteer; Andy Parks, electrical engineer for Chelan County PUD who enjoys knowing that he helps keep the lights on; Daniel Zavala, student recreation coordinator at Wenatchee Valley College and an entrepreneur dedicated to giving back to the community; Caden Stockwell, who was adopted from an orphanage in Vietnam and is now a mechanical engineer at Pacific Aerospace.
Roy Mejia, owner of Roy’s Lawn Care and Snowplowing, who started his business at 18 years old and has earned national recognition while also serving as a assistant soccer coach; Mayra Navarro Gomez, Eastmont School District's assistant director of special programs who serves as youth minister at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee; Dylan Kling, counselor at Quincy High School and a member of the Quincy City Council; Jolyn Hull, neurosciences service line director at Confluence Health and an outspoken advocate of leadership development.
Eliza Zuniga, staffing manager at Confluence Health and helped with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial in our valley; Angel Guerra, probation officer with Chelan County and the first person in his family to graduate from college; Nicole Germain, website manager for Confluence Health and a Chelan County Fair volunteer; Adrian Marshall, research associate at Washington State University, studying ways to control tree fruit pests; Jordan Baldock, the general manager at Cascade Auto Center and involved in numerous local organizations; Rachel Bishop, community programs manager for the Wenatchee River Institute and a genius at locating local science experts.
Ronnie Nemeth, pharmacy manager at Confluence Health and a member of a national anticoagulation steering committee; Carolyn Morley, North Central Washington Fair manager who is the youngest member of the state fair association board; and Yuritzi Lozano, the dean of Allied Health and Workforce Education at Wenatchee Valley College.
We are expecting great things from you, class of 2021!