As any educator can tell you, painful childhood experiences can create lasting impacts. Psychologists tell us pain that is not transformed is transmitted, so it is no surprise that some of us grow stronger from traumas while others struggle to cope and act out. Retired Cashmere elementary school teacher Julie Ryan went through her own personal pain growing up with a mother who struggled with paranoid schizophrenia and ultimately took her own life. While Ryan has been able to grow from those experiences, she also had many students that needed love, patience, and understanding. For Ryan, teaching was all about helping develop young humans and not just having them score well on standardized tests. Along with her husband, Dick, Julie Ryan is one of five individuals participating in the Ripple Foundation’s Elder Speak program, which encourages them to explore the wisdom they’ve gained and then pass it along to their families and the community. They will share their wisdom at Snowy Owl Theater in Leavenworth on Sept. 10 and at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center on Oct. 12. For more details, see theripplefoundation.org.
Early in her own schooling, a teacher remarked to Ryan that she would make an excellent teacher. From that moment on, Ryan dedicated herself to that path. Julie Ryan was born in Missoula, Montana, and spent her first years in the tiny town of Moise. At age four, the family moved to Kalispell when her father took a construction job at Hungry Horse Dam. Ryan remembers her mother being ecstatic about moving from a small farm to a larger community. Her mother loved learning and passed that love on to her family, even though she was not allowed to attend school past the eighth grade. “I did not realize it, but she was seriously mentally ill,” Ryan told me. “My mom did things kind of different — a little bit weird and a little bit scary,” she said. Her parents struggled financially, and Ryan recalled that money was tight. In sixth and seventh grade, she and her brother Bob had newspaper routes working for the Great Falls Tribune. She put the money she earned in a savings account to help pay for college. When she didn’t have enough funds to pay for college, her high school counselor found a $500 scholarship to help her out. Such is the importance of having allies and friends along the journey of life.
Sadly, Ryan’s mother deteriorated psychologically. Her mother spent time in a mental hospital and was heavily sedated but convinced the family later that she should be released. When Ryan was 23 years old, her mother took her own life, a tragedy that haunts her still. “The guilt you feel, it’s just incredible,” Ryan said. Julie and Dick were married and taught in Othello before moving to Cashmere. Ryan struggled her first few years of teaching but found her stride in the third year. “I found out in my later years of teaching how important the classroom is to many children,” Ryan said. Ryan wanted her students to feel like a family in that classroom. “And once you’re a part of that family, you are always a part.” Students would return to her fourth-grade classroom and bask in the family atmosphere. She also realized that her mother had blessed her with a love of learning and the sense that what was truly important was not “me, me, me but we,” she said. That kind spirit and devotion to others made Ryan a teacher who gave extra love and support to children in need. Her most challenging students remain close to her heart. In the Cashmere School District, her student-centered approach meshed beautifully with the community ethos of helping all kids succeed, she recalled. In a society where some people are quick to write off those who struggle, Julie Ryan shows us what a sacred gift it is to meet struggling kids where they are and never give up. Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.
