Robbette Schmit and compost

Robbette Schmit of Winton Mfg. with composted soil.

Winton Manufacturing Composts Works is doing some interesting work developing a regional commercial compost program that allows farmers, restaurants, hotels and families to divert food and yard waste that would normally go to the landfill into nutrient-rich soil that can be used in gardens, farms and orchards.

Robbette Schmit, the company’s sales and outreach coordinator, was kind enough to give me a tour of the facility recently. The company’s composting facility is located on the former Longview Fiber Winton Mill near Coles Corner and Lake Wenatchee. So, the company is not just recycling food and yard waste, they’re also recycling a piece of property that has been sitting unused for many years.



