NEW ORLEANS — At the juncture of the Mississippi River and the Industrial Canal, an arrowhead of land juts into the sloshing brown water.
The scenery there is both spectacular and completely forlorn. Even though it is within sight of the city's high-rise office buildings, it seems terribly remote, hidden behind an enormous abandoned naval station. Nearby residents call the spot "The End of the World."
On Thursday, as Tropical Storm Barry pirouetted in the Gulf and the river threatened to lap over its levees, a few New Orleanians made their way to "The End of the World" to consider the crisis.
A lavishly tattooed young woman who calls herself Crude Things said she wanted to see how high the river really was with her own eyes. She and her boyfriend Jeremy Allison live only four blocks away, in Bywater, she explained.
The torrents of tropical rain that had fallen the previous morning took the couple by surprise, flooding their Mercury Sable "with, like, a foot of water," Crude Things said. The sudden street flooding had made them apprehensive about what could happen in the days to come.
"You get kind of like alarmed," she said. "We don't have a little boat with room for our two cats and two dogs."
The couple's dogs Luci and Ebi explored the tall grass as their owners looked out over the river.
"The End of the World" is furnished with a legless barbecue pit and a weathered picnic table. The ground is strewn with spent fireworks, beer cans, wine bottles and other litter. Every solid surface is sprayed with graffiti. A huge burn mark in the dirt indicates past blazes.
It's a place where people can catch catfish as big as basset hounds. Meanwhile, freighters as large as office buildings plow past.
"It's the best place ever," Crude Things said. "It's my favorite place to do fun, secret Mardi Gras events and bonfires."
Passerby Sadie Cortez said the remote outcropping is "a peaceful spot with a good energy." Cortez, who wore a black baseball cap studded with rhinestones, described herself as a spiritual healer. She said she could tell the water was high because it used to be possible to walk out into the river on rocks. Those rocks were now submerged.
Another passerby, Rickie Lawrence, said that even though he has lived in New Orleans since 1967, it was the first time he'd been to the spot. He acknowledged that the levee system is well-meant, but said that whatever would happen over the next days was within the purview of a higher power.
Imagine "there ain't no levees, you dig? That water can go where it wants to go; the Lord says so. I've been through Hurricane Katrina and all that. Just chill out, that's all you can do," Lawrence said.
On the other hand, Crude Things and Allison plan to take action. Crude Things said that her visit to the riverside reassured her that the situation might not have been as dire as she'd feared. (In fact, the threateningly high river level forecast was soon reduced by a foot.)
Nevertheless, the Bywater couple intended to evacuate to Mississippi for the weekend. Crude Things explained that she'd suffered through the aftermath of a hurricane in North Carolina in the 1990s and didn't care to repeat the experience.
Allison, a part-time actor, said there was one final irony. He said he has the lead role in an upcoming summertime play that is performed in a swimming pool. The aquatic actors were supposed to rehearse this weekend, but the rehearsal was canceled due to the weather.
The name of the tongue-in-cheek play: "Waterworld."