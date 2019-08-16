HARTFORD, Conn. _ August is peak beach season on Cape Cod. It's also the peak month for white shark sightings in the waters off the perennially popular vacation destination.
But the last vacationers of summer aren't throwing in their beach towels. Throngs of bathers are still headed into the cool Atlantic for a dip, but are mindful that a shark might be prowling nearby in search of a tasty gray seal.
"We've just been watching the kids and we haven't been going in the water if we see seals," said Ron Poidomani of Newtown, whose family visits Eastham and several National Seashore beaches each summer. He and his wife don't let their children venture as far into the deeper water as they once did, he said.
Cheryl Appel Rosenfeld of Sharon, Mass., plans a day trip to Marconi Beach on the National Seashore this weekend, but most likely will stay on the beach. Her husband Dan and daughter Anna will head into the water, but only be waist deep.
"Usually they'd be out riding the waves and out swimming over their heads," she said. "That's not happening this summer."
Beaches have been closed dozens of times this summer due to shark sightings and the closings have accelerated since Aug. 1. Peak shark season is August through October.
The increase in sharks in Cape Cod's waters over the past decade, and the explosion in the population of gray seals, the sharks' favorite meal, is a conservation success story. The sharks and seals were heavily hunted and their numbers decimated until laws protecting them were passed.
But the increase in seals and sharks is also causing unease among the millions who flock to the pristine Cape Cod National Seashore and the beaches along Cape Cod Bay. The shallow waters along the Cape's beaches are one of the places sharks hunt for seals, and this summer beach goers have witnessed several incidents of sharks eating seals, or as they've come to be known, "predations."
"It's more on your mind," said Joyce Boucher of Manchester, who vacations at the Cape with her husband and three adult children. "We've been doing this forever. I don't want to give it up. We have a lot of fun out there."
The odds are with Boucher and the others who take a dip in the Atlantic. Shark attacks on people are exceedingly rare. When they do occur, scientists believe it's because the shark mistook a person for prey.
Still, two shark attacks on people last summer caused dread among the many who love to swim at Cape Cod. In one attack, a physician from New York was seriously injured while swimming off of Long Nook Beach in Truro. In September, a Massachusetts man died after a shark attack off of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. It was the first shark fatality in Massachusetts since 1936.
Despite those tragedies, it's still more dangerous to take a drive on Cape Cod than it is to go into the water, said Greg Skomal, a senior scientist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the go-to guy for everything related to the Cape's white sharks.
"Stay shallow, stay in waist-deep water, stay on top of sand bars," he advises swimmers. "Really be cognizant of the depth of the water you're going into."
It's also important for people to know their strength as swimmers. "The outer cape is an open Atlantic exposure with currents and tides and surf and undertows and rip currents," Skomal said. "Far more people have been killed by those features than by sharks."
It's also a good idea to avoid seals. "If you see seals in the area, my guess is there could very well be a shark in that area that is hunting seals," he said.
"The first thing we like to emphasize and reemphasize and overemphasize is the low probability of these events," said Skomal, a native of Fairfield, whose fascination with sharks began with the release of the blockbuster movie "Jaws" in 1975.
There is much that is not known about sharks, including how many arrive at the Cape each summer. Skomal and a team of researchers, funded by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, have so far identified about 350 individual sharks lurking in the ocean off the Cape.
By studying sharks, their predator-prey relationship with seals, their behavior, the impact of water temperature, their migration patterns, how many are in the Cape's waters, and details of their daily existence, Skomal and his team hope expand what people know about the prehistoric creatures, and to answer some of those nagging questions from people whose primary concern is taking a dip in the cool Atlantic.
"The general public needs to understand this predator-prey relationship that is happening between white sharks and seals is happening close to the ... beaches," he said. "There's this overlap between our activities and this predator-prey relationship." Sharks that are big enough to feed on seals are typically more than nine feet long and have considerable girth, and typically require at least six feet of water as they maneuver to hunt seals.
Despite the increase in shark sightings, fear has not gripped the Cape. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy offers hugely popular white shark expeditions.
Boucher and her family witnessed a predation at Nauset Beach in Orleans, her family's favorite spot on the Cape. But that did not keep them out of the water.
"Everybody's paying attention and you just keep an eye on each other," she said. She said she has given up boogie boarding, though.
Other Cape visitors offer a similar view _ they think about the sharks, but don't let them prevent them from going into and enjoying the water. The white shark conservancy offers a popular smart phone app called Sharktivity to alert people about shark sightings and beach closures.
"You've got to be smart about it," said Tim Stevens of Manchester, whose family has a house in Chatham and who says he is not concerned about sharks when he goes to the beach. "You don't want to be reckless. But at the same time, you never want to be reckless when you go to the beach."
Josh Anusewicz of Chester has been going to the Cape his whole life and now regularly visits Provincetown with his wife and young daughter. They prefer Head of the Meadow Beach in North Truro, a National Seashore beach that has experienced multiple closures because of sharks this summer.
"It's definitely on our minds, but I don't think it will deter us from going," he said. "In past years we'd swim around. Now it's maybe go waist deep and dunk under and go back out. I still think getting bit by a shark is pretty rare, but you don't want to push your luck."
Liz Kott of Port Washington on Long Island said her family adores Cape Cod and can't imagine not visiting.
"We love the rail trail, the hiking, how dog friendly the Cape is, and especially the National Seashore," she said. "The sharks are not a deterrent for us. We do love to go to the beach but never really go swimming." Instead, Kott said she'll wade into the water or a quick cool off.
"We do appreciate the beauty of the beach and all the forms of wildlife to be found there. Sharks or no, we'd come to the Cape for our summer vacation. It something we look forward to all year long, and would never let a little extra nature get in our way," she said.
The Cape has largely embraced the sharks and worked to make visitors aware of their presence. Large signs at beach entrances warn of the possible presence of sharks. Trauma kits have been placed on beaches to treat shark bites, and there have been efforts to boost cell phone service.
The sharks' impact on business, especially in light of the attacks last summer, remains unclear. As of July 1, Massachusetts extended the hotel tax to short-term rentals, driving rental prices up about 12.5 percent. That can be hundreds of dollars for many Cape rentals.
"We have seen a decrease in bookings this year," said Sarah Sherman, the owner of Hopper Real Estate Outer Cape Rentals in Eastham. "I think it has a lot more to do with the fact prices have gone way up because of the tax."
Sean O'Connell of Madison, who owns the Chatham Highlander Motel, said bookings were down in May and June because of lousy weather, but seem to have rebounded. "This is usually the busiest week and it's busy," he said Wednesday. He said he thinks the weather has had a bigger impact than sharks.
"As a resident and a person who uses the beaches, I don't feel unsafe at the beach," Sherman said. "The sharks are getting all the headlines and I understand why. It's very exciting. It's kind of a reminder for all of us on the Cape that this is a wild environment and we're sharing it with them. We have to adapt."
The peak season for sharks at Cape Cod continues through October, when the waters begin to cool and the sharks head south.
___
(c)2019 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)
Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):