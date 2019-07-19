CHICAGO _ On Saturday, July 13, a 38-year-old mother of three entered a birthday party at New Life Community Church in Little Village with steady tears streaming down her face and no present in hand. Her 11-year-old son followed behind. The four-block walk had felt like 4 miles, yet the relief of being around trusted friends could not silence the thoughts in her head or keep the tears at bay. She apologized for not bringing a gift. A walk to the store was too big a risk and too frightening a task, she explained.
"Normally," she said in Spanish, "I'm not scared of everything that's happening." But Saturday was different. So was Sunday. And the rest of this week will be too.
She entered the U.S. from Mexico without legal permission nearly 13 years ago. And as Chicago braced for scheduled ICE raids over the weekend, the threat of deportation and detainment felt, for her and many others in her church community, every minute more encroaching.
"All these people are hard-working, tax-paying, very loving, giving people," said Sylvia Amador, the wife of the church's pastor, Paco Amador. "To see them feeling threatened by our government was just surreal."
The day before the birthday party, Sylvia Amador received a formal letter relegating responsibility to her and her husband of a couple's children should the couple be deported. It was not until she read that letter that Sylvia understood the severity of the threat. In the days since, she said she has felt protective, frustrated and sad.
On Sunday Sen. Dick Durbin said, "the fear level in the community, particularly in the Hispanic community, I've never seen at a higher level." And although the raids as of Tuesday have not materialized in Chicago, the ongoing anxiety and worry people here without legal permission and mixed-status families face can turn to lasting trauma detrimental to their mental health and that of their children.
"We know kids do better when their parents are doing better," Colleen Cicchetti, executive director of Lurie Children's Hospital's Center for Childhood Resilience, said. She said children of all ages monitor and mimic their parent's or guardian's mood, and that sticking to family routines and engaging in activities that make everyone feel most secure, such as listening to music or dancing together, could be beneficial to the whole family.
On Sunday, the 38-year-old mom returned to New Life. A fellow church member gave her a ride. After the service, she walked among the circular tables in the basement. There was food for a fundraiser and free cake to celebrate another birthday. The kids, some running figure eights around the tables, nearly outnumbered the adults.
"We're not superheroes," another mother said, her baby perched on her lap repeatedly chewing and dropping a candy. Although she is a U.S. citizen, her husband is not. Her children have been fussier these past few days, and the behavioral change has been taxing. She blames the occasional bad behavior, in part, she said, on the devil doing his work to make a tough time in her life tougher. But she knows much of it boils down to her young children sensing her husband's worry. She believes they are calmer around her.
In times of high stress, parents may lean on older children to shoulder more responsibility, whether it be by caring for younger siblings or serving as a translator. When children are asked to take on a more parental role, the "protective shield of adults" is ruptured, Cicchetti explained. On Saturday evening, before the 38-year-old mom asked her 11-year-old son to accompany her to the party, the boy had no interest in going. She took him anyway. She wanted to keep him close, not just to ensure his safety, but, as she told Amador, to increase her own.
Another New Life mom who entered the U.S. illegally 17 years ago said that while her 7- and 1-year-old are unaware of her situation, her 11-year-old daughter is sometimes saddened by it. The young girl, seated next to her 35-year-old mother in a bright pink shirt, forced a smile at the mention of her mom's occasional stress. When the sadness creeps in, the girl's mother advises her to not panic. They must stay "valiente ... y salir adelante," she said. Stay brave and move forward, but also remain vigilant and continue to call on trusted friends for encouragement.
"Social support is critical and a little bit contagious," Cicchetti said. Once a family begins to demonstrate healthy coping strategies, they can spread them to others in the community. Experts and activists do not expect those at risk of deportation to reach out to professionals for help. Contacting someone new may feel unsafe, but reaching out to those in your social network _ church or school friends, coworkers or teammates _ can be helpful. These contacts may serve as bridges, connecting close friends to trusted allies.
Still, the hateful rhetoric of the moment and heightened risk, according to University of Chicago international migration scholar Angela Garcia, can be demoralizing.
Garcia shared her experience speaking with a family who scheduled a graduation party for Saturday evening. A young man, the first high school graduate in his family, received a full ride to college. With the deportation threat looming, there was discussion of canceling the party, given the risk some of the invitees who are in the country without legal permission might face traveling to the celebration.
"The prospect of canceling the celebration that's been long in preparation is just devastating for the family," Garcia said. "(These) kinds of things can have real lasting effects on people's morale, people's ability just to sustain a stiff upper lip and walk through life if you are not even able to celebrate this great milestone."
Garcia's work focuses on what happens after raids. "Eventually the shock wears off and people have to go about the activities that are necessary for everyday life," she said. "People have to go to work. People have to get to the grocery store. Children have to go to school. People necessarily return to their routines. But as they do, they respond, and they adapt their everyday routines to this increased threat."
Soon, she explains, people are playing their Spanish music at a lower volume in their cars, attempting to mask and "pass" for being legal _ subverting a perceived public gaze, carrying a small dose of fear.
Despite this worry, the family moved forward with the graduation party, Garcia said.
At New Life, Sylvia and her husband are encouraging church members to "move by faith and not by fear."
"Esta en las manos de Dios," the 35-year-old mom said, her 11-year-old daughter still next to her and her 1-year-old on her lap. It's in God's hands. While she spoke, the church basement crowd erupted in a singing of "Happy Birthday." After, the crowd sang a song in Spanish. They sang and clapped and laughed as loud, if not louder, than before.
