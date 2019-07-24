July 24-- Jul. 24--The Yakima County Auditor's Office will follow its regular protocols for verifying ballot signatures for the city of Wapato election this year, with staff confident that a rigorous process and highly trained employees will catch any irregularities.
Campaigning is well underway in Wapato, with banners and campaign signs posted around town. Six people have filed to be mayor, with 21 people running for six openings on the City Council. Five of the council races and the mayor's position will be on the Aug. 6 primary ballot, with the top two candidates in each race advancing to the November general election.
Heavy interest in the election isn't a surprise. The city faces multiple lawsuits and was the subject of a state Auditor's Office report in May that found nepotism policy, ethics and open meetings act violations, along with disregard for competitive bid procedures and lack of control over cash receipts and finances that led to a decline in the city's financial stability.
City Administrator Juan Orozco resigned on Friday as part of a settlement offer extended by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who filed suit in June, saying that Orozco used his power to unlawfully enrich himself. Orozco stepped down as mayor in September 2018 and almost immediately was appointed to a newly-created city administrator position, paying $95,000 a year.
Multiple Wapato residents have shared concerns about this year's campaign on social media and before and after council meetings, pointing to questions about voter signatures in 2017.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said voter signatures will be carefully verified as usual.
"We will not be making any changes to our policy or procedures on the possibility that something might happen in Wapato," he said. "If there are abnormalities or issues, they will surface, and they will be seen by our people trained to look at signatures."
Ballot irregularities
In the 2017 election that ultimately put Orozco into power as mayor, questions surfaced about whether voters' signatures on file matched those on mail-in ballot envelopes.
If the signatures do not appear to match, they are sent to the Yakima County elections canvassing board for review. If the board determines the signatures do not match, then staff have the individual fill out a "cure form," a document asking for the individual's voter registration information and signature.
Ross said most ballot irregularities are resolved with a single cure form: a person comes into the county auditor office, signs the form and the signature matches.
But in the 2017 election, the county auditor's office sent an unusually high number of seemingly mismatching signatures to the canvassing board for review.
An unusually high number of cure forms came back with signatures that still did not match. A second set of cure forms yielded some matching signatures that could be counted but others that still didn't pass the auditor's verification tests.
"Rarely do we see high numbers of cure forms fail, and we started seeing these anomalies, and at a higher rate than we'd ever seen before," Ross said. "We, from a data standpoint, were saying this is weird, so we started calling people."
The office's verification efforts rubbed some Wapato residents the wrong way.
"We started getting calls that people were feeling harassed," he said. "They didn't understand why we were questioning the ballots."
County staff explained that the signatures did not match and they were working to ensure that the individual's vote would count. Ross also contacted the Secretary of State for an additional set of eyes.
Community reaction
Hector Garza, who is a pastor at Templo Cristiano in Wapato, lost the mayor's race to Orozco by four votes in 2017. He's not running for office this year.
"I've never commented on the election in a negative way, but I was disappointed," he said. "If the county auditor would have taken a little more time, then maybe none of what has happened would have happened."
Kiona Dick, a Wapato resident, said she would like to see several changes to the election process to ensure an accurate vote.
"I would like to see it change in that no one can come to your house and take your ballot. And there has to be some kind of background check," Dick said. "(It's) very, very important that Wapato gets out and votes."
Instilling confidence
Secretary of State Kim Wyman said that her office offers a rigorous certification training program for county election officials, which requires an intense evaluation and at least two years of proven election experience. Ross and his staff are certified through that program. Those who verify signatures must be trained by the Washington State Patrol, and the only people who can ultimately reject ballots are members of the county canvassing board -- the prosecuting attorney, the county auditor or the chair of the county board of commissioners, she said.
Wyman said that counties are responsible for conducting elections, coordinating with the canvassing board and certifying results for county elections but added tht her office was happy to help, given the unusual circumstances surrounding the 2017 election. Wyman said the office did not counsel Ross on what to do, but her staff were present at canvassing board meetings as observers to help instill confidence in the process.
"The county election staff and auditor did a fine job conducting the election," Wyman said. "The voters' takeaway should be that the Yakima County Auditor's Office is well run and that their votes will be counted."
Ross also referred complaints to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic, who along with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, opened an investigation into the situation in 2017. The investigation ultimately closed when Wapato residents did not cooperate, Ross and Brusic said.
"A lot of people did not want to go on record because of fear of retaliation, which I understand, but it's impossible to make criminal charges without a victim," Ross said.
Brusic said that law enforcement and his office need cooperation from residents, whether that's in the ongoing criminal investigation into city government or anything else that crops up. He encouraged people to exercise their right to vote.
"For this next election cycle, I urge all the registered Wapato voters to cast their vote for those they want to represent them," Brusic said.
Speaking up
Submitting a forged signature and ballot is a felony under Washington state law, with severe penalties, Ross said.
"It's very easy to see when something is not right, when people are not signing their own names," he said.
He said residents can call his office with any concerns about suspected unlawful activity related to the election. Any individuals who feel they are being harassed or intimidated during the campaigns should contact law enforcement. He's certain those concerns will be taken seriously.
"They spent a lot of time and effort investigating last election's concerns," Ross said, referring to the investigation started by the county prosecutor and sheriff. "That shows they're serious."
Brusic said anyone who experiences harassment or threats needs to make a formal report with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
"An investigation will be undertaken accordingly. That investigation will be, once again, respectfully and professionally completed," he said. "Our greatest concern here at the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office is public safety. We want to support the great community and people of Wapato."
Garza said he believes this year's election will run smoothly. He encouraged Wapato residents to vote.
"Everyone who has the ability to vote should vote, because it's our American right," he said. "If people want change, they can use their vote. Let's be positive about this next election so we can move forward, because Wapato is a great place."
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.