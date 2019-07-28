July 28-- Jul. 28--YAKIMA, Wash. -- From an island in the Mediterranean Sea to the central forestlands of Germany, Ashley Gray's European tour -- and basketball career -- continues on.
After launching her post-collegiate campaign last year with a season in Malta, the 2014 West Valley graduate has signed with TSV Towers Speyer-Schifferstadt of Germany and will leave in August to start her second professional season abroad.
"It's definitely going to be a step up from Malta, and I'm excited to take the next step," she said. "It's not just the basketball I'm excited about but the whole experience."
In Malta, the 6-foot-1 power forward-post was called on to play a more full-court game on both sides of the ball. While that might have slowed her low-block development, she embraced what it did develop.
"I played all five positions and most of it was based on who we played and the matchup," Gray explained. "I did enjoy that because it gave me a chance to branch out and show other aspects of my game, like ball-handling and quickness. It was different and interesting and took some getting used to."
As did her first experience playing overseas after a four-year career at the University of Portland. Being over 6,000 miles from home is a bit different than a three-hour drive.
"I enjoyed the culture and the fact that it was a really good first step for me," she said of the season that spanned last fall and into the early spring. "The challenge was adjusting to a completely different environment with teammates I'd never played with before. I was the only American on the team, so I had some things to learn as quickly as I could. I think I handled that OK."
TSV Towers thought so, too. Gray's agent thought the match was a good one since the German team was looking for a veteran player who could offer leadership to a relatively young squad. After an hour-long phone interview and review of her Malta video, the offer was made and accepted.
"I'll be going back to more of what I'm used to with my back to the basket and an inside game," said Gray, who will turn 23 next month. "I'll be one of the older players on a quick-paced team that has some teenagers. In some ways they're very young and the coaches were looking for someone to take a leadership role and helped them grow. I'm excited about that."
"(Gray's) athleticism and presence was the deciding factor in the decision," coach Marcel Kalamorz noted in a Towers announcement of the sigining. "For the development of our very young team, she will be an important stabilizer."
As an example of the team's age range and young talent, the Towers also signed Annika Holzschuh, a member of Germany's U-16 National team that played in the European Championships in Lithuania last year.
Gray will be publicly introduced at the team's first games of the season in its annual Bundesliga tournament at the end of August. The Towers program, which includes youth teams and a men's squad, is based in Schifferstadt, which is located in central Germany along the Rhine River between Frankfurt and Stuttgart.
"I couldn't ask for anything more," said Gray, who has been scrimmaging this summer with players at Yakima Valley College. "Playing pro ball has always been my goal and now I'll take another step forward."