SAN DIEGO — Jessica Meir and fellow astronaut Christina Koch made history before most of California woke up Friday, becoming the first all-female team of astronauts to perform a spacewalk.
Meir and Koch floated out of the International Space Station shortly before 5 a.m. PDT for a roughly 5.5 hour mission to repair a power unit that recently broke.
Within minutes, they set to work, attached to the exterior of space station, which is streaking around earth at a speed of 5 miles per second.
The spacewalk was being broadcast live at NASA.gov.
Koch (pronounced Cook) left the station first and was quickly followed by the 42 year-old Meir, who was carrying a tool bag. She was soon working from P6, a large part of the super structure that was built by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) in Huntington Beach. A ground controller warned her to be careful of "sharp edges".
She is wearing an all white spacesuit. Koch is wearing a white spacesuit with a red stripe. She was working from a robotic arm controlled from inside space station, which is in orbit roughly 254 miles above Earth.
Meir is making her first spacewalk. Koch is making her fourth.
Meir flew to space station in late September to carry out a six-month mission, most of which will be spent on scientific research. When asked by the Union-Tribune how she thought the mission would change her, the Maine native said, "I have given that a lot of thought. I think that (author) Frank White described it best as the 'overview effect.'
"It affects you in two main ways. First of all, in appreciating how fragile and how special our home planet earth is. Seeing that very thin layer of the atmosphere, seeing the oceans, seeing all the land forms.
I'm quite an avid environmentalist. Of course, a lot of that goes back to my time at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and understanding the remarkable biodiversity we have here on our home planet."