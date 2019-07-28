ST. LOUIS _ The Houston Astros won 6-2 Sunday, taking two of three over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Sunday's game drew a sellout crowd of 46,714.
Pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler led off the ninth with a solo homer to right. It was his 12th homer of the season.
Paul Goldschmidt singled in the ninth, seeing his streak of games with a home run at six games.
The Cardinals rallied late to beat the Astros 5-3 on Friday, but Houston won 8-2 Saturday night and 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.
The Astros wrapped up their scoring in the eighth inning. After George Springer doubled and Jose Altuve singled, Michael Brantley doubled to the gap in right-center to make it 6-1.
On the play, the relay from Harrison Bader to Kolten Wong to Matt Wieters cut down Altuve at the plate.
The Cardinals finally broke through in the sixth inning, getting a two-out double from pinch-hitter Rangel Ravelo at Busch Stadium to drive in a run and cut the Houston lead to 5-1.
Ravelo drove in Kolten Wong, who had singled with two outs.
The Astros pulled away in the fifth inning, getting a three-run homer from Jose Altuve to push the lead to 5-0.
Houston pitcher Wade Miley led off the fifth with a walk and George Springer followed with a double. Altuve's homer was the 1,500th hit of his career.
After Michael Brantley singled and Yordan Alvarez singled, Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson was lifted in favor of John Brebbia, who ended the threat by striking out Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel and getting Aledmys on a flyout.
With two outs in the Houston third, Yordan Alvarez added the visitors' lead when he ripped a 3-2 pitch into the Cardinals bullpen to stretch the Astros lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the third, the Redbirds loaded the bases with one out on singles from Tommy Edman, Jose Martinez and Tyler O'Neill. But Astros starter Wade Miley struck out Paul DeJong on a 3-2 pitch and then retired Matt Wieters on a groundout to end the threat.
In the Cardinals fourth, Kolten Wong was hit by pitch with one out and moved to third on a two-out single by Tommy Edman. But Jose Martinez struck out to end the threat.
It took just two pitches for Houston to take the lead Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
George Springer, the Astros leadoff man, hit the second pitch he saw from Dakota Hudson over the wall in left to give the visitors the early lead. It was the 31st career homer to lead off a game for Springer, who leads the majors this season with seven.
In the home half of the first, Jose Martinez walked with one out and Tyler O'Neil did the same with two outs. But the Cardinals failed to score.
Jose Altuve, who had three hits, connected for a three-run homer in the fifth that broke the game open. It was the third of three long balls for the Astros, who got solo shots from George Springer (three hits) in the first and Yordan Alvarez (two hits) in the third.
Michael Brantley (RBI) and Yuli Gurriel also had a two-hit game for the visitors, who outhit the Redbirds 13-7.
Lefthander Wade Miley (9-4) started and pitched five shutout innings for the win. He scattered five hits and allowed a pair of walks and a hit batsmen.
Tommy Edman led off and had a pair of hits to lead the Cardinals. Dakota Hudson (10-5) started and took the loss, pitching into the fifth. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs.
Cardinals reliever Tyler Webb struck out the side in the Houston ninth.
___
(c)2019 St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.