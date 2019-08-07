KABUL _ Taliban militants have claimed responsibility for a car bombing in a western neighborhood of Kabul that has left at least 95 people injured.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militants, said a recruitment center for the "enemy," was targeted.
An Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman said women and children were among the injured.
