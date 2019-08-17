KABUL, Afghanistan _ At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a wedding in the Afghan capital Kabul, the nongovernmental organization Emergency said late Saturday.
They were taken to hospital.
Many people were feared dead and injured following the explosion at a wedding hall. Local journalists spoke of "dozens" of deaths. There has been no official death toll so far.
The explosion took place Saturday night, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.
He said there were many civilians injured and many deaths. Specific information on casualties would be provided later, Rahimi wrote.
It is not clear what caused the explosion, which took place near the groom.
The injured had been brought to hospitals and the exact number of victims would be made public later, Rahimi said.
Men and women celebrate weddings in separate rooms in Kabul. Usually there are hundreds of guests.
Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
