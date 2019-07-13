MOGADISHU, Somalia _ At least 29 people were killed and 56 others injured in a terrorist attack at a hotel in the Somali port city of Kismayo, said a spokesman for local authorities, Abdinor Ibrahim.
The victims included three Kenyan nationals, three from Tanzania, two from the United States, and one person from Canada, Britain and China, respectively, the office said in a statement released Saturday.
Armed assailants stormed the hotel on Friday after a suicide attack on the building, and then holed up inside, police officer Mohamed Hussein said, adding that of the five attackers, four were killed and one arrested in the subsequent siege that went on for some 10 hours.
The al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Radio Andalus, a pro-insurgent broadcaster, while the incident was ongoing.
The hotel was popular with politicians and Somali nationals living abroad. Among those killed was prominent Somali activist Hodan Nalayeh and her husband, according to a politician who survived the attack.
Nalayeh, who was born in Somalia but also has Canadian citizenship, was also a journalist and TV producer. She had recently returned to her homeland from Canada.
Al-Shabaab controls wide swathes of southern and central Somalia, regularly carrying out attacks that target security forces and civilians. The al-Qaeda-linked Sunni fundamentalists are fighting for dominance over the impoverished Horn of Africa country.
US forces and African Union peacekeepers support the government in its fight against the terrorist group.
The US Mission to Somalia condemned the attacks in a statement released on Saturday and said it would continue working with Somali and international partners to fight extremism.
