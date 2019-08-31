FORT WORTH, Texas _ Five people were killed and at least 21 others were injured when they were shot Saturday in Midland and Odessa, Texas, law enforcement authorities said.
A male assailant was shot to death at Cinergy, a movie theater in Odessa, in an exchange of gunfire with a law enforcement officer, Odessa police Chief Michael Gerke said.
A 17-month-old who was shot in the face was among the victims, KWES-TV reported.
The suspect was a man in his mid-30s who was driving a vehicle that a law enforcement officer stopped before the shootings, Gerke said.
Three law enforcement officers were among the victims, Gerke said.
Law enforcement authorities urged people to stay indoors while they searched for the suspect in a stolen United State Postal Service mail truck, Odessa police spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said, according to the Odessa American.
