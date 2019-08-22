Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--Sonny Landreth
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
After a dozen acclaimed albums, virtuoso slide guitarist and bandleader Sonny Landreth found himself at an artistic crossroads. He wanted to create the full-length acoustic collection his fans had long requested.
So Landreth and his longtime friends decided to do it all. "Recorded Live in Lafayette" is a 16-song opus that covers more musical ground than any single album ever could, as the singer and songwriter's work stretches and twists across 93 minutes of full-band acoustic and electric bottleneck lightning.
Landreth has collaborated with the top names in guitar over the years, among them Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Eric Johnson and Derek Trucks. The noted slideman cut his musical teeth in The Red Hot Louisiana Band of zydeco king Clifton Chenier, and Landreth has since recorded and toured with artists ranging from John Mayall to John Hiatt.
$24-$39, Lincoln members receive $2 off.
'Maiden'
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25
7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26
"Maiden" is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook in charter boats, became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989.
Edwards' dream was opposed on all sides: her male competitors thought an all-woman crew would never make it, the yachting press took bets on her failure, and potential sponsors rejected her, fearing they would die at sea and generate bad publicity. But Edwards refused to give up: she remortgaged her home and bought a secondhand boat, putting everything on the line to ensure the team made it to the start line.
Although blessed with tremendous self-belief, Edwards was also beset by crippling doubts and was only able to make it through with the support of her crew.
Rated PG. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.