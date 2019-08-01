Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'
Friday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4, 5:30 p.m.
Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend Mont, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind.
Rated R. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies
Thursday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.
The ninth annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies -- the first to go global -- will feature the previously unreleased, complete June 17, 1991, concert from Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Widely considered one of the greatest shows of the band's final decade of performing, it was one of only two recorded on 48-track. It's also the first time the Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick lineup has ever appeared on the big screen.
The play list includes "Eyes Of The World," "Truckin'," "Uncle John's Band," "Saint Of Circumstance," "Might As Well," "New Speedway Boogie" "China Doll," "Dark Star" and "The Weight."
The night will also feature a reveal of the Grateful Dead's 2019 boxed set, featuring the Dead's legacy manager, archivist and producer David Lemieux.
$12 general; $10 Lincoln members, no passes.
"School House Rock Live Jr."
10 a.m. and noon, Saturday, Aug. 3
This year's Skagit Theatre Camp production of "School House Rock Live Jr." features a two-week long curriculum culminating in two final performances for the general public.
During the session, student groups studied a broad range of stagecraft including acting, singing, dancing, costume, sets, props, lighting and sound.
$10 adults, $5 ages 6-17, age 5 and under free. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
-- The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.