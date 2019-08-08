Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--BrewFest on the Skagit
4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Skagit County's longest running craft brew festival will feature dozens of local craft brews, three of the region's most popular bands, leisure games and food trucks at Skagit Riverwalk Park in downtown Mount Vernon. The musical lineup features Woods Sisters, Waking Maya and Baby Cakes.
Advance tickets $25, includes five tastes. Additional scrip for tastes will be available for $2 each at the festival. A $15 ticket without scrip is available for designated drivers. $2 off for Lincoln members. Tickets $5 more day of the event. Ages 21 and over; identification required.
'Booksmart'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12
Amy and Molly, two academic superstars and best friends who, on the eve of their high school graduation, suddenly realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.
Cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo and Diana Silvers.
Rated R. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
-- The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.