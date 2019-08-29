Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--The Sky Colony album release
7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Since their formation in 2012, the story behind the lyrics of indie folk rock group The Sky Colony's 1960s sound has grown into one of personal empowerment, discovery and awareness. The Skagit Valley group is known for its authentic and heartfelt lyrics, intricate tonal harmonies, catchy hooks and interesting leads.
Funeral Dove will open the show.
Admission is free to celebrate the end of the Lincoln's Sound + Hearing Campaign.
'Wild Rose'
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2
"Wild Rose" tells the complicated story of Rose-Lynn, a woman on a quest to become a country music star, while also grappling with the responsibilities of being recently released from prison and a young mother of two children.
Cast includes Jessie Buckley, Julie Walters, Sophie Okonedo and Jamie Sives.
Rated R. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
-- The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.