July 17-- Jul. 17--SOAP LAKE -- Auditions for the first play of the upcoming Masquers Theater season are scheduled for 3 p.m. July 27 and 28 at the theater, located at 322 E. Main Ave., Soap Lake.
"Guys and Dolls" will open the 2019-20 season. Auditions are open to anybody who wants to try, according to a press release from the theater company. Actors auditioning should be ready to learn a song and sing it, along with demonstrating some dance steps. Actors also "cold read" some lines from the script.
The rest of the 2019-20 season hasn't been announced.
Cheri Barbre is the director of the Masquers production, with Joey Hernandez as the musical director. The play opens Oct. 18 and runs for four weekends.
"Guys and Dolls" premiered on Broadway in 1950, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and the book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The play is based on short stories by reporter and author Damon Runyon.
"Guys and Dolls" tells the story of Nathan Detroit, a perfectly respectable guy who happens to run the oldest continuing crap game in New York. But Nathan has a problem -- well, a problem in addition to his girlfriend Adalaide, the woman he's been engaged to for 14 years.
A crap game needs a venue, and Nathan doesn't have one, or the money to rent one. But Nathan knows a guy, Sky Masterson by name, one of the smoothest gamblers in town and ready to bet on anything.
Nathan works out what he thinks is a foolproof bet -- he challenges Sky to invite a girl to Havana, and Nathan will pick the girl. Nathan's pick is Sarah Brown, a most unlikely girl to hop off to Havana, since she works at the Save-A-Soul Mission.
"Guys and Dolls" ran for 1,200 performances in its initial Broadway production and won five Tony awards, including Best Musical. And being a musical, and set on Broadway at that, there are gamblers, missionaries, showgirls and cops in the cast.
People who want more information can contact Barbre at 509-237-3969.
Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at education@columbiabasinherald.com