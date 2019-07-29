BALTIMORE _ Baltimore City fire and police departments are investigating a string of 11 fires that broke out in the Edmondson Village neighborhood Monday morning.
Firefighters were first called to the Edmondson Village area for a report of a fire around 1:30 a.m., Baltimore Fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said. Then firefighters were dispatched to another incident a few blocks away. That process was repeated nine more times.
Adams said it was unclear if all 11 fires were related to one another and said the cause of each fire is still under investigation.
Firefighters battled the blazes until 3:30 a.m., Adams said. By 6:30 a.m. fire investigators and the police arson unit were on scene.
In total, Adams said there were 11 fires: six in homes, four fires in trash cans and one car fire.
A few of the homes that caught fire were vacant, Adams said. No injuries were reported.
___
(c)2019 The Baltimore Sun
Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):