Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--Starbucks and Trader Joe's have led the annual autumnal invasion with their pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin oatmeal, and Kit Kat is returning to the bandwagon with pumpkin spice, well, Kit Kat.
Add Spam and Busch Beer to the list. Maybe.
Beginning Sept. 23, limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice will be available on Walmart and Spam's online stores, an official for Hormel Foods told CNN. There's no actual pumpkin in the pork product, however.
The pumpkin "spice" flavor is created with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg, Hormel said. Recipes for Spam Pumpkin Spice? Hormel suggests topping waffles with it, adding it to an autumn vegetable hash or baking it into cornbread muffins.
Meantime, Busch has joined the bandwagon -- if this isn't a joke again -- with the following tease about a Pumpkin Spice Latte Super Hard Seltzer on its Facebook page (Super Hard because it's 17% ABV): "Introducing the hardest seltzer in the game. So hard, it's soft."
Last year, Busch issued a similar tease, and the company "changed" its name to Busch Latte to stir the coffee cup against the esteemed pumpkin spice latte. In other words, don't bet the pumpkin patch that this is a real beer, but it is kinda amusing.
Full disclosure: Spam is great as a breakfast meat and sushi (seriously), so pumpkin spice doesn't seem that far out there. Pumpkin spice latte hard seltzer, on the other hand, when hard seltzer is already kinda meh? We shall see ...