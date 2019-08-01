Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--Avista Corp. has requested annual rate adjustments in Idaho, which if approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, would increase overall electric revenues by $4.2 million.
The rate change request stems from an adjustment of the cost of power and a residential exchange program from the Bonneville Power Administration.
The first power cost adjustment would rebate to customers about $1.7 million effective Oct. 1, 2019, and results from lower power supply costs.
The second adjustment, through BPA, comes from profit sharing from the federal Columbia River power system for residential and small-farm customers of the investor-owned utilities in the Pacific Northwest, which includes Avista. This has led to a proposed revenue decrease for these customers of about $3.9 million.
If both rate adjustments are approved, the average residential electric customer in Idaho would see their monthly bills decrease from $82.57 to $82.12 -- or about 45 cents a month. The proposed electric rate changes would go into effect Oct. 1.
In related news, Avista customers in Oregon will see an increase in natural gas rates beginning Nov. 1 if the Public Utility Commission of Oregon approves the company's annual rate adjustment filings. The requests are intended to increase natural gas revenues by $8.3 million. If approved, Avista residential customers using an average of 46 therms per month will see their bill go up by $5.07, or 10.5%, beginning Nov. 1.