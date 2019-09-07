Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--TOUTLE -- Onalaska held Toutle Lake to negative yards on offense to cruise to a 62-0 win in a non-league 2B football game here on Friday.
The Loggers ran for 261 yards, with Ashton Haight leading the way with 55 yards on five carries and two touchdowns. Gunnar Talley had 45 yards on four rushes and three scores.
Quarterback Lucas Kreger had 20 yards on two carries and a score. He completed his only pass attempt of the game, a 50-yard touchdown pass to Braden Marshall.
Toutle Lake had minus-43 yards rushing and 20 passing yards for a total of minus-23 yards.
"They just wanted to play and hit somebody in a different color jersey. We had a big second quarter and our defense woke up a little bit," Onalaska coach Mazen Saade said. "It was a great night. All of our kids got to play, it was fun on the sidelines watching our older guys cheer on our younger guys. Lucas did a great job commanding the offensive line."
Haight scored both of his touchdowns in the first half and Kreger threw for a score and ran one in himself before Talley ran in a touchdown from 16-yards out for a 38-0 lead at halftime.
It was more of the same in the second half, with Talley scoring again on runs of 10 and 2 yards. Omar Cardenas, the third string quarterback, ran in a 25-yard touchdown for the final score of the game.
Onalaska (1-0) will host Amity, Oregon, next Saturday in a non-league game.
Tigers Take Down Lancers
SPANGLE -- Napavine quarterback Laythan Demarest accounted for 299 yards of total offense to lead the Tigers to a 39-12 win over Liberty in a non-league 2B football game here on Friday night.
Demarest threw for 172 yards on 9-of-16 passing and rushed for 127 yards on 12 carries and four touchdowns. Tanner Low had seven rushes for 100 yards and a score.
Cade Evander caught two passes for 50 yards and Low had two catches for 47 yards for the Tigers.
Austen Hubbard was the star for the Lancers, rushing for 141 yards on seven carries and two scores.
Napavine had 572 yards of total offense.
"I thought we played well. We did a nice job of handling the bus ride today which is not easy to do," Napavine coach Josh Fay said. "We were sharp from the beginning. We were able to capitalize on a few things, had a lot of productive snaps from a lot of guys."
Low started the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown scamper followed by a 5-yard run by Demarest. Hubbard sprinted 66 yards to the house to answer for Liberty, but Demarest scored on a 55-yard run for an 18-6 lead after one quarter.
Demarest scored his third touchdown of the half on a 1-yard run and Gavin Parker added another touchdown on a 5-yard run for a 32-6 lead at halftime. Demarest scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter to end the scoring for Napavine.
"Up front was really good. We rushed for 400 yards, that's not just Laythan," Fay said. "I thought Keith (Olson) and Fernando (Gaona) played well at the tackle spots. All five guys up front did a nice job, they really set the tone for us."
It was the first time in Spangle for the Tigers and they were pleased with the setting.
"It was beautiful, really nice, really nice school. I just got done with one of the best BBQ meals I've ever had," Fay said. "Liberty is a good team. They're going to win some games over here. They have some guys, it was a quality win for us coming across the state."
Napavine (1-0) hosts Kalama in a rematch of last year's state championship game next Friday in a non-league game.
Cardinals Blank Hyaks
OCEAN SHORES -- Nolan Swofford scored three touchdowns on the ground as Winlock dominated in a 49-0 win over North Beach in a non-league 2B football game here on Friday.
Swofford ran for 62 yards on nine carries. Quarterback Bryce Cline was 4-of-7 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and ran in another score. Noah Patching caught two passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
The Winlock defense was formidable, quarantining the North Beach offense to minus-71 yards on the night.
Cline started the scoring with a 1-yard run and then connected with Patching on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Swofford scored the next two TD's with runs of 19 and nine yards and Cline connected with Patching for a 46-yard touchdown pass. Swofford scored his third of the night on a 9-yard run and Logan Hall got in on the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run to complete the win.
Winlock (1-0) will host 3A Fort Vancouver next Friday in the Cardinals' home opener.